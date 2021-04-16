As India witnesses a massive and sudden surge in novel coronavirus cases in the last few weeks, Union Health Ministry on Friday advised the central ministries and their PSUs to dedicate their hospital beds for COVID-19 management in States/UTs.

"Many State and UTs across the country have been reporting a surge since the past few weeks in the cases and deaths caused by COVID-19," the government highlighted, adding that it has been "leading the fight against COVID-19 with a ‘Whole of Government" approach through a collaborative strategy of proactively supporting the States in COVID management and public health response measures."

India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

"A significant measure to substantially augment the hospital infrastructure for effective clinical management of severe COVID-19 patients across the country, the Union Health Ministry has advised all central Ministries to issue instructions to the hospitals under their control or their PSUs to set-up exclusive dedicated hospital wards or separate blocks within the hospitals for COVID Care, as was done last year," read an official statement.

These Hospitals/Blocks should have separate entry and exit points for the management of COVID-19 cases, to provide treatment services including specialised care for the confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Details of such dedicated Covid wards will also be provided to the public, the ministry added.

Additionally, these dedicated hospital wards or blocks have to be equipped to provide all supportive and ancillary services including Oxygen supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators and specialised Critical Care Units (wherever available), laboratory services, imaging services, kitchen, laundry etc., along with dedicated health work force.

In the letter written to the Central Ministries, the Union Health Secretary had reiterated that the present situation of sudden surge in the COVID cases across the country calls for similar supportive action as last year from all such Central Ministries / Departments and their PSUs and the Hospitals under their control.

As India recorded over 2.17 lakh cases today. this is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases.

The death toll increased to 1,74,308 with 1,185 new fatalities, the highest since September 19, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 37th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 15,69,743, comprising 10.98 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate dropped to 87.80 per cent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.

