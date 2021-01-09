OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Amid Covid-19 surge, Kerala Minister orders to reopen spas, ayurvedic resorts
An elderly woman pumps sanitizer on the hands of students before entering the premises of a university in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)
An elderly woman pumps sanitizer on the hands of students before entering the premises of a university in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)

Amid Covid-19 surge, Kerala Minister orders to reopen spas, ayurvedic resorts

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2021, 06:25 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Kerala is among the few states that have a higher coronavirus positivity rate. It is one of the worst-hit Covid-19 states

The Kerala government has issued orders to reopen spas and ayurvedic resorts in the state, which were closed due to the novel coronavirus, state Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran announced on Friday.

"Such institutions must be open in full compliance with the Covid protocol. Institutions should take all precautions to ensure hygiene and safety," Surendran added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
President-elect Joe Biden

Biden says his inauguration would be fastest way to remove Trump

2 min read . 07:27 AM IST
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

'Good thing': Joe Biden as Trump says he won't attend inauguration on 20 Jan

1 min read . 07:26 AM IST
Modi speaks to French diplomat, says happy with the progress two countries made

Modi speaks to French diplomat, says happy with progress two countries made

2 min read . 07:21 AM IST
US President Donald Trump.

Explained: How Trump could be impeached again, but faster

5 min read . 06:56 AM IST

The Kerala Tourism Minister further added that the existing general guidelines regarding the functioning of the tourism sector during the novel coronavirus pandemic should also be fully complied with by Ayurveda resorts and Spas.

Surendran had earlier said that the state's tourism sector has incurred a loss of 15,000 crore due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

Kerala is among the few states that have a higher coronavirus positivity rate. It is one of the worst-hit Covid-19 states.

Meanwhile, three UK returnees were among 5,142 people who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday in Kerala, which also recorded 23 deaths, taking the total infection count to 8,01,075 and the toll to 3,257.

The state registered 5,325 recoveries, while active cases stood at 64,236, the government said.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said three more returnees from Britain tested positive for the virus.

As many as 50 people who have so far returned to the state from that country had tested positive for Covid-19, among whom six were found to have the new mutated strain of the virus detected there, she said.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout