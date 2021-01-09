Amid Covid-19 surge, Kerala Minister orders to reopen spas, ayurvedic resorts

The Kerala government has issued orders to reopen spas and ayurvedic resorts in the state, which were closed due to the novel coronavirus, state Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran announced on Friday.

"Such institutions must be open in full compliance with the Covid protocol. Institutions should take all precautions to ensure hygiene and safety," Surendran added.

The Kerala Tourism Minister further added that the existing general guidelines regarding the functioning of the tourism sector during the novel coronavirus pandemic should also be fully complied with by Ayurveda resorts and Spas.

Surendran had earlier said that the state's tourism sector has incurred a loss of ₹15,000 crore due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

Kerala is among the few states that have a higher coronavirus positivity rate. It is one of the worst-hit Covid-19 states.

Meanwhile, three UK returnees were among 5,142 people who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday in Kerala, which also recorded 23 deaths, taking the total infection count to 8,01,075 and the toll to 3,257.

The state registered 5,325 recoveries, while active cases stood at 64,236, the government said.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said three more returnees from Britain tested positive for the virus.

As many as 50 people who have so far returned to the state from that country had tested positive for Covid-19, among whom six were found to have the new mutated strain of the virus detected there, she said.

With agency inputs

