Amid Covid-19 surge, Mizoram imposes seven-day lockdown from tomorrow

Mizoram government on Monday said that lockdown to be imposed in the Aizwal Municipal Corporation area from 4:30 am on 26 October till 4:30 am of 3rd November amid spike in novel coronavirus cases.

The decision was taken after an emergency meeting was chaired by the state health minister and home minister today against the backdrop of rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

"An emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Health Minister and Home Minister held today decided to impose lockdown within Aizawl Municipal Council (AMC) area, after obtaining due consent from CM. Lockdown will begin at 4:30 am tomorrow till 4:30am of 3rd Nov," the state administration said in a communication.

Earlier, the state administration had decided to shut down all the schools which had been reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 due to the rising number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. As many as 15 students had also tested positive for the virus, according to reports.

Meanwhile, 46 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours in Mizoram, according to the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday.

The total number of positive cases stands at 2,493, active cases at 290 while 2,203 people have been discharged so far in the state.

No fatalities due to the disease were reported in Mizoram till Sunday.

With 45,149 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 79,09,960 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 480 new deaths, the COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,19,014, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The number of total active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases stand at 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via