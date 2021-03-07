The night curfew will remain in place in the districts from 11 pm to 5 am
Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases for nearly four weeks
Chandigarh: A night curfew was imposed in Punjab's four districts from Saturday to tackle a recent surge in coronavirus cases. The night curfew will remain in place in the districts from 11 pm to 5 am.
The orders came after Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan and Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta held a meeting to review the coronavirus situation with all DCs, district police chiefs and civil surgeons through a video conferencing.
Punjab on Saturday reported 1,179 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 187,348 cases. Twelve more deaths took the fatality count to 5,910.
Punjab is among the five states that have been asked by the Centre to refocus on strict surveillance, containment and RT-PCR testing to check the growing number of cases. The other four states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.