New Delhi: In the wake of coronavirus, IT firm Tech Mahindra is bringing back 210 employees from the US.

A special chartered flight from Dallas' Fort Worth International Airport took off on 13 July to bring back the employees and their family members and will land in Hyderabad on 14 July.

Some employees of Tech Mahindra took to Twitter to appreciate the company's gesture under the trying circumstances.

Yet another reason to give a shout-out to @tech_mahindra @C_P_Gurnani @Harsh_Soin as they bring back 210 employees and dependents from USA on a chartered flight back to India 🤟🏻 #LovetobeTechM pic.twitter.com/gbjEM9LjEK — Kavneet (@kavskaur) July 13, 2020

Last week, IT services major Infosys has also brought back over 200 of its employees and their families, who were stranded in the US amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

The company brought these people back from San Francisco via a special chartered flight that landed in Bengaluru.

Tech Mahindra MD&CEO on Monday tweeted that the company is introducing a special leave category of a few weeks for its employees who have tested positive for coronavirus.

As #COVID19 continues to dominate our lives, ensuring safety & easing things for our colleagues become doubly critical.



A small step @tech_mahindra - Introduction of a Special leave category of a few weeks for associates who've tested #COVID +ve. #WellnessFirst. Always. pic.twitter.com/ZinSp0QZo5 — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) July 13, 2020

Tech Mahindra is also arranging for Covid -19 testing of around 20,000 third-party vendors including people working in pantry, sanitation and security amongst others, informed Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing.

In an interview to ANI through video conferencing, Harshvendra Soin said that all the testing cost will be borne by the company. These tests are being done across all India offices, reiterating Tech Mahindra's belief of 'Wellness before Business' and underscoring its commitment towards not only its employees but the entire people ecosystem, he said.

He further said that the company also plans to extend the testing facility via Ashvin - Doctor Consultation App to its employees who are part of the critical projects and are currently attending offices. The testing device has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and is compliant with all government-mandated regulations, information and guidelines.

He added that only 8 to 10 percent employees are working from offices, rest are working from home. He further expects 25-30 percent employees to continue working from home in the post-Covid world.

He further highlighted that company has decided to cut the variable pay of senior management in order to absorb the impact of COVID-19 but the good thing is that variable pay of 80,000-90,000 employees of the lower band will not be stopped. Soin also committed that Tech Mahindra will absorb campus placement as committed earlier.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via