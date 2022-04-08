Amid Covid 4th wave fear, Centre alerts 5 states of rising infections. Read here

With COVID cases increasing again in some states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan directed them to take necessary actions to curb the spread of the virus. This comes at a time when the buzz around new COVID variants and the 4th coronavirus wave continues to scare us. The states have also been advised to monitor influenza-like illness (ILI) & SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals

