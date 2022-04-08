Amid Covid 4th wave fear, Centre alerts 5 states of rising infections. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a letter to 5 states, Centre asked them to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required owing to the rise in the number of COVID cases last week.
With COVID cases increasing again in some states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan directed them to take necessary actions to curb the spread of the virus. This comes at a time when the buzz around new COVID variants and the 4th coronavirus wave continues to scare us. The states have also been advised to monitor influenza-like illness (ILI) & SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals
In a letter to Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram, Bhushan asked them to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required owing to the rise in the number of cases last week.
"It is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution," Bhushan said in the letter.
States have been advised to follow the five-fold strategy ie., test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour with continued focus on monitoring clusters of new cases and required containment efforts for curbing the spread of infection and adequate testing and undertake required steps in areas reporting high case positivity.
COVID booster: Bhushan to meet health secretaries tomorrow
Meanwhile, Bhushan is likely to hold a meeting with the health secretaries and health officials of all States/UTs regarding COVID19 precaution dose administration tomorrow, official sources said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
The letter states that Kerala reported 2,321 new cases in the last week, Mizoram saw 814 new cases, a total of 794 new infections were reported from Maharashtra, 724 new cases from Delhi and 367 from Haryana.
On Friday, India saw a single-day rise of 1,109 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,33,067, while the active cases have further declined to 11,492, according to the Union Health Ministry.
