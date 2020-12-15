Amid covid pandemic, enterprises in India amp up investment in hybrid cloud

NEW DELHI: More and more organisations in India are adopting hybrid cloud model to adjust to the fast evolving business needs triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. So much so that 63% enterprises in India said they have increased their investment in hybrid cloud, as compared to 46% globally, while 97% consider it the most suitable architecture compared to 87% globally, shows a new report by Nutanix, a US-based cloud software and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions provider.

NEW DELHI: More and more organisations in India are adopting hybrid cloud model to adjust to the fast evolving business needs triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. So much so that 63% enterprises in India said they have increased their investment in hybrid cloud, as compared to 46% globally, while 97% consider it the most suitable architecture compared to 87% globally, shows a new report by Nutanix, a US-based cloud software and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions provider.

The report is based on insights from 3,400 IT decision-makers from companies across the world.

The report is based on insights from 3,400 IT decision-makers from companies across the world.

As per the report, organisations in India are eager to migrate to hybrid cloud, with 56% reiterating that they plan to run an integrated hybrid environment within five years. Over the next one year, 24% are expected to switch to hybrid cloud, up from 8% in 2020.

“The untapped potential of hybrid cloud solutions is finally being recognised by Indian companies as they move away from legacy IT systems and adopt cloud solutions," Balakrishnan Anantharaman, managing director, sales, India and SAARC, Nutanix, said in a statement.

Anantharaman said in the new business environment brought about by the pandemic, flexibility and security have assumed utmost importance, and Indian enterprises need the ability to match workloads to the best environment.

Though cost saving remains a key driver when it comes to making decisions regarding the modernisation of the IT infrastructure, organisations are beginning to give more importance to other factors such as better control over usage of IT resources, increased speed to meet business needs and better support for customers. According to the report, 79%, 69% and 60% of participants, respectively, consider these important drivers for adoption. Only 36% consider cost the primary motive.

Integrating data across different cloud environments was termed the biggest challenge in maintaining a hybrid environment by 54% Indian entities compared to 45% globally. However, only 39% enterprises from India saw security as a challenge as against 51% world over, suggesting that security awareness remains a concern in Indian context.

Improving IT operational efficiencies and work-from-home capabilities were the leading priorities for Indian organisations over the next 12-18 months, as per the report.