Amid Covid scare, IMA advises citizens to avoid gatherings, international travel

In an advisory issued by the IMA, it also appealed the citizens to take COVID-19 vaccines, including the precaution dose.
Amid rise in Covid cases in some countries, The Indian Medical Association advised citizens to avoid public gatherings such as marriages, political or social meetings as well as international travel.
In an advisory issued by the IMA, it also appealed the citizens to take COVID-19 vaccines, including the precaution dose.
They also asked the citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as using masks in public places and maintaining social-distancing norms to "overcome the impending Covid outbreak".
According to available reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours from countries such as the US, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil, the IMA said.
"With the robust infrastructure in the public as well as the private sector, dedicated medical manpower, proactive leadership support from the government and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines, India will be able to manage any eventualities as done in the past," it said.
The doctors' body also appealed to the government to upscale preparedness for any such situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the ministries and departments concerned to make available emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services.
The IMA has also issued an advisory to its state and local branches to take necessary preparatory steps in case of an outbreak in their areas.
"As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure," the IMA said.
It also advised regular handwashing with soap or sanitisers and consulting doctors in case of symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough and loose motion, among others.
Earlier, in conversation with ANI about the surge in cases, Dr Anil Goyal from the Indian Medical Association said, "India needs to go back to COVID basics - testing, treating, tracing".
He further assured, "There won't be a lockdown situation in the country" and added, "since 95% of the people here are vaccinated".
Speaking about the immune system of people, he further stated, "The immunity system of Indians is stronger than that of the Chinese..."
Meanwhile, in a high level meeting, PM Modi urged everyone to wear masks in crowded public places. He also cautioned against complacency and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.
Today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also hold a meeting with the health ministers of states and Union Territories over increasing Covid cases in some parts of the world.
(With inputs from PTI)
