As Covid cases surge in China, focus is back on booster shots, vaccination, mask and screening at airports in India. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behavior and get vaccinated against Covid-19. Emphasizing that the pandemic is not over yet, he asked officials to be fully geared up to challenge and step up surveillance.

So, all those who thought that the pandemic is over and skipped your booster, also known as precautionary dose, it's time to take one.

Where can I find information on booster shots?

One can find information on the available booster dose centres on the Indian government's Co-Win portal.

Where to get booster vaccines in India

Eligible citizens can avail precaution dose at any Government or Private Vaccination Centre. Citizens should carry their Final Certificate of vaccination (with details of both earlier doses).

As per the official CoWIN website, "citizens should carry their Final Certificate of vaccination (with details of both earlier doses). Citizens should use the same mobile number and ID card used for earlier doses" "HCWs, FLWs and Citizens aged 60 year or more, shall continue to receive precaution dose vaccination at any CVC, including free of charge vaccination at Government Vaccination Centers."

How to book COVID-19 booster dose appointment via CoWIN

-Enter the registered mobile number.

-If you have taken both doses, CoWIN portal will show that along with certificates, vaccination date, and also the booster dose date.

-Notably, one can take a booster shot 9 months after the second dose. CoWIN portal will mention the booster/precautionary dose date.

-If you are eligible for a booster shot, click on the Schedule option next to the option.

-You will then be asked to enter Pincode or district name.

-The website will then show the vaccination centers in your area offering booster shots.

-To book an appointment, select the date and time, and make the payment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation and its related aspects in the county

In the last six months, India reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is driving China's current surge of infections.