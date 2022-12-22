Amid Covid scare in China, focus back on booster shots in India. How to book your slot on Co-Win2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 01:38 PM IST
One can find information on the available booster dose centres on the Indian government's Co-Win portal
One can find information on the available booster dose centres on the Indian government's Co-Win portal
As Covid cases surge in China, focus is back on booster shots, vaccination, mask and screening at airports in India. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behavior and get vaccinated against Covid-19. Emphasizing that the pandemic is not over yet, he asked officials to be fully geared up to challenge and step up surveillance.