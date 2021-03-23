As the country is witnessing a surge in noel coronavirus cases, which many researchers and scientists are calling the "second wave" in few states, Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines ahead of Holi festivities in the state.

According to the state government, no procession to be carried out without prior permission. People above 60 years of age, children below 10 years of age and people with co-morbidities cannot participate in Holi celebrations.

Meanwhile, amid virus surge, all schools upto class 8 in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from March 24 till March 31.

All other educational institutions where exams are not underway will remain close from March 25 to March 31, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of the Chief Minister with officials to combat COVID-19.

Several state governments have announced the closure of schools and colleges following a spike in COVID-19 daily cases in the country.

At present, there are 3,036 active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, as per the Union Health Ministry. 8,759 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the state, while 5,95,743 have recovered from the disease.

