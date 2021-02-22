OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Amid Covid spike in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar cancels all public events
NCP party chief Sharad Pawar (HT_PRINT)
NCP party chief Sharad Pawar (HT_PRINT)

Amid Covid spike in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar cancels all public events

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 02:20 PM IST Staff Writer

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 6,971 new coronavirus cases, raising the state's infection tally to 21,00,884.

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he has cancelled all his scheduled public engagements in view of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 6,971 new coronavirus cases, raising the state's infection tally to 21,00,884.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People wearing masks walk with shopping bags inside a mall

When Covid-19 hit, Mayo Clinic had to rethink its technology

6 min read . 04:54 PM IST
Photo: Bloomberg

China backs India hosting this year’s BRICS summit: official

2 min read . 04:54 PM IST
File Photo: Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

India offers $100 mn line of credit to Mauritius to procure defense assets

1 min read . 04:51 PM IST
Photo: PTI

India offers $100 mn line of credit to Mauritius to facilitate procurement of defence assets

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST

The state also reported 35 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the toll to 51,788, as per official data.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday.

Pawar, whose party is an ally of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state, in a tweet said, "I have cancelled all my scheduled public programmes in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases and the appeal made by the honourable chief minister and deputy chief minister."


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout