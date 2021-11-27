Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Saturday called a meeting of experts of the health and disaster department to discuss the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

CM Bommai said, "I have called a meeting of experts of health and disaster departments today in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala and clusters in a few colleges in Dharwad and Bengaluru."

Over 99 medical college students and faculty members were tested Covid-19 positive in Karnataka's Dharwad district, taking the total number of affected medical students to 281 on Saturday, informed Dharwad District Collector Nitesh Patil.

Karnataka reported 402 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday. As per the state's health department, the state has 6,611 active cases of infection. Karnataka has recorded 29,94,963 infections since the onset of the pandemic last year.

With 277 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries climbed to 29,50,130. The death toll is 38,193. Of the six deaths reported on Friday, one each was reported in Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwada, Hassana, Kodagu and Raichuru.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said that the people coming from new Covid-19 variant affected countries has to take RT-PCR after landing in Bengaluru.

Dr K Sudhakar, said, "we are constantly in touch with the Union Health Ministry and have information that this new strain in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel, & Botswana is very contagious & has overtaken the Delta variant."

"People coming from these affected countries will take the RT-PCR once they land in Bengaluru. If found positive, they will stay in and around the airport and will be treated, if needed. The home quarantine will be mandatory after their arrival," added the Minister.

The minister added that 281 students tested positive in SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad. "We have tested all 1,788 students of the college, some results are awaited. Also, one international school had reported 34 cases and another 12 cases. None of these cases was severe."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.