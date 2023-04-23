AIIMS Delhi takes contingency measures to tackle covid hospitalization cases

New Delhi: Amid rise in covid cases, the country’s top hospital—All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) Delhi——has undertaken contingency measures. Aiims has now earmarked two beds in every inpatient ward for hospitalization of seriously ill emergency patients.

AIIMS sees over 20,000 patients every day from across the country. This contingency plan is an addition to emergency ward beds which will be added in departments like—orthopaedics, dermatology, gastroenterology, medicine, urology, ENT, paediatric surgery, endocrinology.

Currently, on an average, India is reporting 10,000 new cases each day putting at risk life of vulnerable people such as the elderly, immuno-compromised patients and people with pre-existing disease such as diabetes and heart issues among others.

“These beds will be under the administrative control of duty officer and will be allotted to seriously ill emergency patients on recommendation of emergency CMO. Seriously ill covid-19 patients with co-morbidities etc. requiring inpatient hospitalization will be C-6 ward under concerned clinical department. Heads of concerned department are requested to kindly shift the patient presently admitted on these earmarked beds in their wards to any other vacant beds of their respective department," said Sanjeev Lalwani, Medical Superintendent in a communication to all head of departments at Aiims.

India has recorded a sharp rise of 11,692 covid cases and 28 deaths on Friday taking the trajectory of active cases to 66,170.

According to government data, Karnataka (1977), Kerala (18756), Maharashtra (6179), Gujarat (2042), Delhi (6120), Tamil Nadu (3626), Himachal Pradesh (1659), Haryana (5122), Chhattisgarh (2986), Rajasthan (3523), Uttar Pradesh (4478)—top the numbers of covid cases.

Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 44.9 million cases and 531258 covid related deaths have been reported so far.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson did not elicit any response.