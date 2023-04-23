AIIMS Delhi takes contingency measures to tackle covid hospitalization cases

AIIMS Delhi takes contingency measures to tackle covid hospitalization cases1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 05:21 PM IST
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi has earmarked two beds in every inpatient ward for seriously ill emergency patients. This is in addition to emergency ward beds being added in various departments. On average, India is reporting 10,000 new cases each day.
New Delhi: Amid rise in covid cases, the country’s top hospital—All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) Delhi——has undertaken contingency measures. Aiims has now earmarked two beds in every inpatient ward for hospitalization of seriously ill emergency patients.
