Amid Covid surge, Delhi LG suggests random testing at airport, railway stations

As novel coronavirus cases in the country are increasing, including in Delhi, which saw over 800 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) held a crucial meeting to formulate strategies to combat the virus.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary, and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

In the meeting, it was highlighted that in view of the upcoming festivals, the need for more caution and regulation needs to be stressed upon.

Random testing at airport and railway stations needed to be done-particularly of passengers coming from states with high incidences of COVID cases, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office stated.

Furthermore, it was decided to continue with the existing strategy of cluster-based surveillance, testing & genome sequencing. The authorities also stressed the need to ramp up vaccine coverage with greater outreach and with special emphasis on marginalized/poor sections without access to digital platform.

Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain underlined the need to remain alert amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, and appealed to people to take precautions during Holi festival.

He also said government hospitals in Delhi are considering staggered timings for OPD patients in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

“There is a need to remain alert and wear masks all the time. Strict action is being taken against those found without a mask and violating social distancing norms," Jain told reporters.

He also urged the people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour during Holi on March 28-29.

The health minister had on Sunday said the Delhi government has been conducting aggressive testing and contact tracing, and the recent spike in fresh coronavirus cases will also be contained soon.

Delhi reported over 800 cases for the second day on the trot on Sunday.

The active cases stand at 3,618. The positivity rate remains at over 1 per cent for the second consecutive day, according to a bulletin.

The 823 new infections have pushed the COVID tally in the national capital to 6,47,984, whereas 6.32 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. There were 813 new cases on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday and 425 on Tuesday, according to official data.

