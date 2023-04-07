Home / News / India /  Amid Covid surge, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meet today
Back

Amid a nationwide upward trend in the COVID cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meet with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories today, news agency ANI reported.

“The Centre has regularly issued guidelines to the States & UTs on Covid19. PM Modi has held a review with all States on this. Today, Health Minister Dr Mandaviya will hold a review meeting with health ministers of States & UTs," MoS Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar was quoted by the agency.

On Thursday, India logged 5,335 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 195 days, while the active cases have increased to 25,587, according to the Union health ministry data updated showed. India’s active Covid caseload currently stands at 25,587 with a daily positivity rate of 3.32 per cent, the ministry said.

The Sikkim government on Thursday issued an advisory asking people to wear face mask in public places in view of surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and in the country.

The newly emerged recombinant coronavirus variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the country, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection till date, according to the latest INSACOG bulletin.

