Amid Covid surge, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meet today1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 08:06 AM IST
- Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a Covid review meet with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories today
Amid a nationwide upward trend in the COVID cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meet with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories today, news agency ANI reported.
