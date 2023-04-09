With India seeing a surge in Covid cases, several states have issued guidelines and also made masks mandatory. On Sunday, India logged 5,357 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases also rose to 32,814, the data by the Union Health Ministry stated. According to the release, the death toll in the country increased to 5,30,965 with 11 deaths reported in 24 hours.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who chaired a review meet with health ministers of all states and Union Territories asked them to stay alert and remain prepared for the management of the disease. He had further urged the State Health Ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9. Furthermore, the minister urged states to identify emerging hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases and sending sufficient samples for testing of COVID-19 and Influenza; and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

Also Read: COVID-19 origin mystery continues, Chinese researchers publish data from Wuhan market

With an uptick in the trend of Covid cases, scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the Covid-19 variant responsible for the present surge. However, scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection). Therefore, the present Covid-19 variants will not cause a lot of hospitalization. According to the latest INSACOG bulletin, the newly emerged recombinant coronavirus variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the country. Furthermore, World Health Organization (WHO) said that the new variant XBB.1.16 is the ‘one to watch’. It noted that the variant needs close monitoring, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead asserted ‘we are very concerned about the potential of the virus to change to become more severe.’ She also showed concerns about the recent spike in India.

“In India, XBB.1.16 has replaced the other variants that are in circulation," Van Kerkhove said. “So this is one to watch." So far, the variant has been reported in 22 countries

Also Read: COVID symptoms changed again amid XBB.1.16 surge! Experts warn of signs ‘not seen' in earlier waves

Here are list of precautions imposed by states to keep Covid in check:

Kerala: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said that mask has been made mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and people with lifestyle diseases. Health Minister George also added, "Testing has been increased. Admission cases are increasing slightly. However, only 0.8 per cent of the total patients required oxygen beds and only 1.2 per cent required ICU beds". Most of the results sent for genomic sequencing have been found to be Omicron. The health minister said that the mock drill is being conducted as per the central government's instructions. According to the statement, Covid-19 deaths are mostly reported in people above 60 years of age and those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

Haryana: In view of rising cases, the Haryana government made wearing face masks mandatory in public places. "It has decided that wearing of face mask by the general public at all the public places, where there is a gathering of more than 100 people, government offices, malls, etc. is mandatory", reads the statement. The district administrations and panchayats have been instructed to ensure that it is implemented in all parts of Haryana. Also, the general public be motivated to adopt COVID-appropriate behaviour in public places, the statement said.

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government said that it will ramp up RT-PCR testing. State Health Minister, M Subramaniam said that the health department will raise the number of tests from 4,000 to 11,000 daily. Subramaniam also said that the health department was carrying out two percent random sampling of international travellers.

Odisha: Odisha's Bhubaneswar has ramped up testing in line with the government's COVID norms. Dhananjay Das, Deputy Superintendent, Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar told ANI, “As the Covid-19 cases increased, Capital Hospital has ramped up RT-PCR and antigen testing against Covid-19. Hospital is having ten Covid observation beds with all initially required health facilities against Covid-19. We have all facilities including oxygen, and medicines. If a patient tests positive, we keep them under observation, and then refer to Cuttak as we do not have ICU facilities for the COVID patients at the moment." "We should comply with the COVID norms as per the guidelines, failing which, there are chances of the cases rising. We should remain cautious and wear masks. Testing is necessary if there are symptoms, he added.

Jharkhand: Health Minister Banna Gupta urged the Centre to provide at least 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to continue with the immunisation drive in the state. The state minister also sought Mandaviya's intervention for approval of four RT-PCR laboratories at Khunti, Lohardaga, Koderma and Pakur from Indian Council of Medical Research.

Gujarat: State minister Rushikesh Patel appealed to people to wear masks and go for a test if they experience COVID-19 symptoms. "Though most people are found to be infected with the XBB.1.16 variant at present, it is not lethal. The hospitalisation as well as mortality rate of those infected with this variant is very low. However, people with co-morbidity and elderly persons need to take extra precaution," said Patel.

Puducherry: The Puducherry government issued an advisory and made face masks mandatory for people in public places. "Wearing face masks in public places is mandatory in Puducherry," District Collector E.Vallavan said.

Delhi: On 30 March, the Delhi government issued a new advisory stating that people with flu-like symptoms and those visiting hospitals should wear masks. The directive came after a COVID review meeting which was in the city amid the sudden rise in the number of infections. The Health department authorities in Delhi has instructed these facilities to test anyone who exhibits influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms, such as fever, cough, and body ache

Maharashtra: Amid spike in COVID-19 and influenza cases in Maharashtra, the Satara district administration made wearing of mask compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks, news agency PTI reported. The collector also appealed to residents in the district to use masks and maintain social distancing, and hand hygiene in crowded places such as weekly markets, bus stands, congregations, and weddings.