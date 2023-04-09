Amid Covid surge, here are state-wise precautions undertaken to keep infections in check5 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 11:07 AM IST
- With an uptick in the trend of Covid cases, scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the Covid-19 variant responsible for the present surge.
- According to the latest INSACOG bulletin, the newly emerged recombinant coronavirus variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the country.
With India seeing a surge in Covid cases, several states have issued guidelines and also made masks mandatory. On Sunday, India logged 5,357 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases also rose to 32,814, the data by the Union Health Ministry stated. According to the release, the death toll in the country increased to 5,30,965 with 11 deaths reported in 24 hours.
