With an uptick in the trend of Covid cases, scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the Covid-19 variant responsible for the present surge. However, scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection). Therefore, the present Covid-19 variants will not cause a lot of hospitalization. According to the latest INSACOG bulletin, the newly emerged recombinant coronavirus variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the country. Furthermore, World Health Organization (WHO) said that the new variant XBB.1.16 is the ‘one to watch’. It noted that the variant needs close monitoring, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead asserted ‘we are very concerned about the potential of the virus to change to become more severe.’ She also showed concerns about the recent spike in India.