Due to surge in Covid cases in Kerala, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has decided to stop all bus services to Kasaragod from 1st August for a week, Deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV informed on Saturday.

He said the decision was taken at meeting of District Disaster Management Authority.

Kerala has been reporting over 20,000 daily infection, highest by any state in the country.

On Friday, Rajendra and city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar had visited Talapady check-post in the wake of rising number of cases in Kerala and its bordering districts of Karnataka.

During the visit, Rajendra had said that as a number of people commute between Kasaragod in Kerala and Dakshina Kannada every day for various purposes, including medical aid, education and business, a strict vigilance was needed considering the high Covid positivity rate in Kerala.

His visit to border area came after the state government directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of the districts to strictly monitor Covid situation in their respective jurisdictions and impose further curbs if required.

In an order, the government said that Covid situation in the state was being constantly monitored and it had been observed that there had been spike in number of new cases in the bordering states as well as in few places in the state.

"Therefore, Chief Commissioner - BBMP, Deputy Commissioners of the districts are directed to strictly monitor COVID situation in their respective jurisdictions, and based on their assessment of the situation, may impose additional containment measures as deemed necessary," it said.





