Amid Covid surge in other countries, here's what Maharashtra health minister said on curbs1 min read . 04:30 PM IST
MUMBAI : Maharashtra recorded a Covid-19 positivity rate of 0.4% till Tuesday. The state registered only 103 new active cases on Tuesday. Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister said that the mask mandate would not be lifted in the state, considering a fourth wave has already emerged in other countries.
Tope said looking at the fourth wave in other countries, it is not right to take the take the risk of removing that restriction. "For now, we have not decided to put an end to the mask mandate," he added.
Maharashtra also did not record any Covid-19 related deaths on Tuesday. Tope said to reported that the state earlier had 46,000 active Covid-19 cases and the number has now come down to 960.
The minister said many restrictions imposed earlier to contain the spread of coronavirus have been considerably eased in the state. The remaining restrictions -- on travel, entry in malls and compulsory two-dose vaccination -- have been kept in place to increase the inoculation rate, he said.
"There are different demands to relax restrictions. All these demands will be placed before the chief minister and after talking to the task force, a decision will be taken on the remaining restrictions," Tope said.
He also said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision on allowing 'shobha yatras' on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, the first day of the Marathi New Year, on 2 April.
