The Karnataka government on Friday informed that the decision to shut the schools will be taken keeping schools as a unit. “If any Covid positivity comes into a school, the school will have to be closed," said B C Nagesh, Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had asked district collectors (DCs) to take a call on schools, depending on the current situation prevailing in the state.

The state has already closed the schools in Bengaluru city except for classes 10-12.

Karnataka has been recording high number of cases with Bengaluru accounting for over half of the new infections.

Today, the state logged 48,049 new cases, and 22 fatalities, taking the tally to 34,25,002 and the death toll to 38,537. The state had recorded 47,754 fresh infections on Thursday. Of the new cases today, 29,068 were from Bengaluru Urban.

Earlier, the state government decided to shut schools and pre-university colleges except for 10th and 12th standard students in Bengaluru. "We have decided that barring 10th and 12th classes, schools will be shut for rest of the classes in Bengaluru. These COVID rules will come into effect from Wednesday night," Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

