Amid Covid surge, Puducherry makes masks mandatory in public places

Amid Covid surge, Puducherry makes masks mandatory in public places1 min read . 01:05 PM IST
- Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will also chair a review meet with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories today.
Amid surge in Covid cases, the Puducherry government on Friday has issued an advisory and made it mandatory for people to wear mask in public places.
Amid surge in Covid cases, the Puducherry government on Friday has issued an advisory and made it mandatory for people to wear mask in public places.
While speaking to news agency ANI, District Collector E Vallavan said, “Wearing of masks in public places is mandatory in Puducherry."
While speaking to news agency ANI, District Collector E Vallavan said, “Wearing of masks in public places is mandatory in Puducherry."
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will also chair a review meet with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories today. The country today saw another jump in Covid cases after it recorded 6,050 cases in the past 24 hours. With this, the country's active Covid-19 caseload has gone up to active cases at 28,303, a jump of nearly 2716 cases in 24 hours.
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will also chair a review meet with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories today. The country today saw another jump in Covid cases after it recorded 6,050 cases in the past 24 hours. With this, the country's active Covid-19 caseload has gone up to active cases at 28,303, a jump of nearly 2716 cases in 24 hours.
According to the latest INSACOG bulletin, the newly emerged recombinant coronavirus variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the country, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection till date.
According to the latest INSACOG bulletin, the newly emerged recombinant coronavirus variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the country, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection till date.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Shelly Oberoi, gave assurance to the public that MCD is ready to handle any Covid-related situation in Delhi. She stated that all MCD hospitals have complete Covid-19 facilities, including reserved beds and oxygen cylinders. In addition to this, she said that hospitals are also equipped to provide RT-PCR and antigen tests.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Shelly Oberoi, gave assurance to the public that MCD is ready to handle any Covid-related situation in Delhi. She stated that all MCD hospitals have complete Covid-19 facilities, including reserved beds and oxygen cylinders. In addition to this, she said that hospitals are also equipped to provide RT-PCR and antigen tests.
On 6 April, the Sikkim government in its advisory had also asked people to wear face mask in public places.
On 6 April, the Sikkim government in its advisory had also asked people to wear face mask in public places.
Covid cases in the country have seen an upward trend in the past few days, with the daily fresh infections recorded at 2,994 on April 1, 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3, 3,038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5.
Covid cases in the country have seen an upward trend in the past few days, with the daily fresh infections recorded at 2,994 on April 1, 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3, 3,038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5.