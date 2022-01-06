Amid Covid surge, Supreme Court to hear matter in virtual mode from tomorrow

"It is hereby notified for the information of the members of the bar, party-in-person and all concerned that keeping in view the rising number of cases of Omicron variant (Covid-19), the competent authority has been pleased to direct that modified Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) notified on 7 October 2021, for physical hearing (hybrid mode) will remain suspended for the present, and all hearings before the courts for a period of two weeks from and with effect from 3 January, shall be through virtual mode only," the circular had said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}