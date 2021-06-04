Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold two meetings on Friday to review and discuss preparations for the possible third wave of Covid-19.

"The CM will meet the expert committee at 11 and the preparation committee at 3," the CM’s office said in a tweet.

The Delhi administration had earlier in May set up a 13-member committee to prepare an action plan for a possible third wave after assessing the current status and projected requirement of the health infrastructure such as hospitals, oxygen plants and drug supplies in the city.

Another eight-member expert committee was set up to devise a strategy for mitigation and management of the third wave of Covid-19.

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain had visited two healthcare project sites to review preparations for another wave of infections.

This comes days after Centre's top scientific adviser Dr K VijayRaghavan proclaimed that the third wave of coronavirus is "inevitable".

Following this, the central government said that the virus may change its behaviour in the pediatric population.

The impact of Covid-19 may increase in children, said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

"The pediatric population is generally asymptomatic. They often get infections but their symptoms are minimal or nill. The infection has not taken serious shape in children," he said.

"The data has shown that a low number of children are being admitted to hospitals. We're pushing preparedness," Paul added.

Cases in Delhi

The national capital recorded 487 fresh Covid cases, the lowest in over two-and-a-half months and 45 fatalities on Thursday, while the positivity rate slumped to 0.61%, according to data shared by the health department.

This is the first time the daily death count has gone below the 50-mark since 11 April when the tally was 48.

According to the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi to 24,447.

On 16 March, Delhi had recorded 425 cases and on 17 March, the daily tally was 536, according to official data.

