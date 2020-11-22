Amid Covid surge, here are the latest lockdown announcements by states

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases , several states have decided to bring in new restrictions and curfew in districts witnessing a rise in fresh infections, among other measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

This comes as India's coronavirus tally reaches 90,95,807 with 45,209 new infections in a span of 24 hours. Also, with 501 more deaths, a total of 1,33,227 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the country.

List of states where new restrictions and night curfews are in place:

Delhi - The Capital will not witness an overall lockdown, but there will be strict surveillance at markets in Delhi, which have emerged as Covid-19 hotspots. Shopkeepers in Delhi have been advised by the AAP Government to keep spare masks and hand sanitisers for visitors. The Kejriwal government has also raised the fine for not wearing face masks in the city to ₹2,000.

Noida and Ghaziabad - With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing unabated across India, Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ghaziabad district will now allow only 100 people at marriage functions instead of 200 earlier. The violators will face tough action, the authorities said, adding that the decision has been taken due to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

Rajasthan - The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has imposed night curfew in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara. According to news agency ANI, nobody except those providing essential and emergency services will be allowed to come out from 8 pm to 6 am in few cities in Rajasthan. The fine for not wearing a face mask has been increased from ₹200 to ₹500.

Madhya Pradesh - The MP government has decided to impose night curfew in five districts due to rising Covid-19 cases. Night curfew came into effect in Covid hotspots of Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ratlam and Vidisha from Saturday, as the state reported 1,500 cases on Friday – the highest for the state in the past 40 days. The night curfew will be from 10 pm to 6 am the next day. The state government has also decided to close schools up to Class 8 till 31 December.

Gujarat - After witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government has decided to impose a night curfew in three cities of the state, including Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot on 21 November. Streets wore a deserted look today as night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am next day was imposed.

Himachal Pradesh - Markets and shops remain shut in Shimla following district administration's order to close the markets on Sundays until further orders. Also, shops selling groceries, milk, fruits, vegetables, meat, medicines, and restaurants have been exempted.

Haryana - After around 174 students and 107 teachers tested positive for coronavirus, the state government of Haryana has again closed schools till November end.

