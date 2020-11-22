Amid Covid surge, here are the latest lockdown announcements by states

Madhya Pradesh - The MP government has decided to impose night curfew in five districts due to rising Covid-19 cases. Night curfew came into effect in Covid hotspots of Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ratlam and Vidisha from Saturday, as the state reported 1,500 cases on Friday – the highest for the state in the past 40 days. The night curfew will be from 10 pm to 6 am the next day. The state government has also decided to close schools up to Class 8 till 31 December.