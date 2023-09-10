Amid criticism, European officials defend G20 joint declaration1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 01:03 PM IST
A senior EU official admitted that the statement would have looked different if the EU had written it alone, but stressed that the goal was to hammer out a consensus document
European officials defended their decision to agree to a joint declaration at the New Delhi G20 Summit, which saw member nations soften their condemnation of Russia for its war in Ukraine. Unlike the 2022 Bali Declaration, the joint declaration in Delhi did not directly name and condemn Russia for its war in Ukraine.