As cases of dengue breach the 1,000-mark in the national capital, hospitals have started making arrangements to increase the number of beds and other medical facilities.

Some private and government hospitals are even cancelling the planned surgeries in order to accommodate dengue patients. They have said that most of the cases are coming from neighbouring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

This comes as doctors start to witness cases of liver or organ dysfunction among patients. They have also claimed that the age group between 10 and 45 years are getting the most affected by dengue.

“This time we have witnessed a significant number of Dengue cases. We have witnessed cases with liver dysfunction and a significant drop in platelets," Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant of internal medicine at Apollo Hospital, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"To increase even a single bed, we need the government's permission. So instead of increasing beds, we had to cut down on planned surgeries to accommodate Dengue patients," Dr Chatterjee added.

Dr Parinita Kaur, consultant of internal medicine at Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, told ANI: "We have increased the beds in our hospital following the current Dengue epidemic. Our hospital beds are fraught with dengue patients. These patients are reporting severe platelets drop which is lower than 50,000 and a lot of platelet transfusion is being carried out. We are also witnessing many cases of liver and multi-organ dysfunction."

Dengue infection in the national capital have seen an unprecedented spurt with more than 650 cases being recorded in the month of October alone.

The vector-borne disease has claimed its first death in the month of September in Delhi where a 35-year-old woman died.

According to a recent civic report from SDMC, 1,006 cases of Dengue have been reported in Delhi while 154 cases of malaria and 73 cases of Chikungunya have been reported in Delhi.

Dengue: Notifiable disease

Vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria have been made as notifiable diseases under the Epidemic Diseases Act, according to an official notification.

The notification makes it compulsory for all hospitals to provide information to the government about any such case that they receive.

On the basis of the data provided by the hospitals, areas where the vector-borne diseases are spreading will be identified and declared as 'infected' or 'threatened'.

The notification also said that legal action will be taken against individuals or institutions found not following adequate measures or not informing about the cases to the authorities.

With inputs from agencies.

