With the number of dengue cases rising in Delhi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting today regarding the current situation in the national capital. Officials from the National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme will also be present in the meeting.

Official sources had informed on Sunday, "Delhi has witnessed a surge in dengue cases. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the situation with the Delhi government and also provide assistance in curbing the rise in cases."

Over 1,000 dengue cases have been reported from Delhi so far, out of which more than 280 cases were recorded last week, as per a civic report posted last week.

Of the total number of dengue cases this season, 665 were recorded in the first 23 days of this month alone. The city recorded its first death due to the vector-borne disease this season on October 18, the report also said.

Delhi govt to use one-third of the Covid-19 beds for treatment of dengue

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has directed state-run hospitals to use one-third of the Covid-19 beds for treatment of dengue, malaria and chikungunya patients in the capital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday.

This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases are decreasing in the city, while dengue, malaria, and chikungunya are on the rise.

“These beds will be completely separated from those of the Covid-19 patients and the staff here will also be separate so that there is no possibility of transmission of infection," the minister said.

"The Delhi government is fully prepared to prevent the spread of dengue and all preparations for the treatment of the vector-borne disease have been made in all the hospitals," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

