Amid El Nino concerns, are we expecting bad monsoon? Expert answers2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 04:13 PM IST
The El Nino conditions are still developing and we are likely to face its effect on the second half of the year.
India is likely to witness normal rainfall in 2023 despite El Nino concerns. After three consecutive La Nina years, El Nino conditions are likely to follow this year. The El Nino conditions are still developing and we are likely to face its effect on the second half of the year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×