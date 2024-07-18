Amid excess rain in July, water reservoir levels replenish to 29%

New Delhi: Water levels in the country's 150 key reservoirs which had remained significantly depleted formore than three years have risen following excess rainfall in central and south India.

This brings relief to not only the agriculture sector, which accounts for 18% of the economy, but also to sectors that are heavy water consumers, such as coal power generators and steelmakers. These sectors rely on the southwest monsoon, which delivers nearly 70% of the rainwater India needs for its farms and to replenish reservoirs and aquifers.

Also Read: Falling reservoir levels bode ill for hydro power generation this summer The southwest monsoon this year hit the Kerala coast and northeast India earlier than the scheduled date on 30 May, but lost momentum after 9 June. It reached northwest India on time by 29 June, before unleashing Delhi's highest single-day June rainfall in 88 years. Mumbai was no different.

Water levels in major reservoirs Water levels in India’s 150 major reservoirs had risen to 52.722 billion cubic metres (BCM), or 29% of their total live storage capacity, by Thursday. As per the reservoir storage as of 27 June, live storage available in these reservoirs was 36.368 BCM, only 20% of these reservoirs' total live storage capacity. This improved from last Thursday’s 26%, according to the central water commission (CWC).

Also Read: Power demand eases, reservoirs begin to fill as monsoon gains momentum This is mainly due to excessive rainfall in central and southern regions.

However, last year the live storage available in these reservoirs for the corresponding period was 67.185 BCM and the 10-year average is 60.420 BCM. Thus, the live storage available in 150 reservoirs as per CWC’s latest bulletin was 78% of the live storage last year and 87% of the average.

“The performance of agriculture and other key sectors like energy will depend on how monsoon rainfall is, and how it impacts water reservoirs for three months. Southwest monsoon ensures water for domestic use, animal consumption and agriculture by filling up water reservoirs for the entire year,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

The storage in the 42 reservoirs in southern India improved to 34% of the 53.334 BCM capacity at 7.921 BCM. During the same period a year ago, the level was 23% of the capacity and 33% of the 10-year average, the CWC said.

Water availability in the 26 reservoirs of the central region was 13.445 BCM, 28% of the total live storage capacity of 48.227 BCM. The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 46% and average storage for the last ten years during the corresponding period was 35%.

As far as the eastern region is concerned, the water level in 23 reservoirs across Assam, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura, Nagaland and Bihar replenished to 4.201 BCM, 21% of total live storage capacity of 20.430 BCM, while that of 49 reservoirs in the western region was 11.330 BCM, 31% of total live storage capacity of f 37.130 BCM.

The available water level in key reservoirs of east India a year ago was 25% and the average storage of the last ten years during corresponding period was 28%. The water level in west Indian reservoirs last year during the same time was 38% and average storage for the last ten years during corresponding period was 32% of live storage capacity.

For the northern region, available water in the 10 reservoirs was at 5.759 BCM, 29% of total live storage capacity of 19.663 BCM. The storage during the corresponding period last year was 37% and the average storage of the last ten years during the corresponding period was 33%.