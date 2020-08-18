Amid Facebook debate, BJP steps up pressure on parliament panel chief Tharoor

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday said there was a need for Congress MP and chairperson of the parliamentary committee on information technology Shashi Tharoor to realize that he was heading a standing committee and not Congress party.

Tharoor on Sunday had said on Twitter that the IT committee he heads would take up the Facebook issue for discussion and could summon officials from the social networking platform.

Senior BJP leaders, who are part of the IT standing committee, have said they would approach Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla if Tharoor does not discharge his duty as the chairman of the standing committee in a bipartisan manner.

“Shri Tharoor should realise the Parliamentary Standing Committee is an extension of Parliament, not the Congress party, according to the rules of parliament only speaker can summon the private persons," Nishikant Dubey, senior BJP leader and member of the IT committee wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

“If at any time any question arises whether the evidence of a person or the production of a document is relevant for the purpose of the Committee, the question is referred to the speaker whose decision is final," he added.

The problem between BJP and Congress started after US-based Wall Street Journal filed a report alleging that BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to influence Facebook and protecting those who were making controversial statements on the social networking website.

The main opposition party Congress has demanded there should be a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the allegations. Senior leaders of the party K C Venugopal has also written to Mark Zuckerberg in which he suggested setting up of a time-bound "high level enquiry" in the leadership and operation of its India team.

“If the platform in question is a public platform then it is the right of every Indian to express themselves on the platform irrespective of the ideology and commitment. People whose political space has shrunk in the country now want to dominate these platforms. This is not right. As far as hate speech is concerned then Rahul Gandhi had said people will hit PM Modi with sticks, is it not hate speech? Is he not instigating violence?" said Ravi Shankar Prasad, union minister for law and justice, electronics and IT and communications, at a media briefing on Tuesday.

According to people aware of developments, two meetings of the committee could take place on 1 August and 2 August which could become the political battleground of the topic. While the agenda of the meetings is not yet disclosed, a section of members are keen that the developments over Facebook controversy should be discussed particularly with respect to powers that the Chairman has in summoning of officials.

“We cannot summon someone who we do not have legal obligation on. Parliamentary committees are non-political but in this case there seems to be an attempt otherwise. If this does not get resolved then we will have to sit with Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker to find a resolution," a senior BJP leader who is part of the committee said requesting anonymity.

Taking cognizance of a news report published by Wall Street Journal (WSJ) which pointed to alleged influence of BJP on Facebook, Tharoor on Sunday had said on Twitter that the IT committee he heads would be taking up the issue and could summon officials from the social networking platform. While, Congress’ attack was led by former party president Rahul Gandhi, BJP is now considering taking the fight to Parliament.

“Every committee is run by rules and its processes cannot be arbitrary, for instance, discussing issues related to national security or summoning officials from global organisations. We have meeting scheduled in August first week and we will definitely raise this issue then," the leader quoted above added.

Responding to allegations of Dubey that the chairman does not have authority to do anything to without discussion of agenda with members, Tharoor had said on Monday that the imputing of motives has “brought the Committee's work into disrepute", a matter that he added he would be taking up.

In September, the union government formed the standing committee on IT, then comprising 31 members and chaired by Tharoor. According to rules of parliamentary committees, terms of offices of department related standing committees (DRSCs) does not exceed one year.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) too has been raising the issue and attacking the BJP for its alleged influence over Facebook. “Did Mark Zuckerberg and senior officials at Facebook know about this issue…what were they doing about it?" TMC leader Mahua Moitra, who is also member of the IT panel said in a video message on Tuesday. “I think Facebook has a lot to be accountable for not just to the parliamentary standing committee and to the public of India," she added.

