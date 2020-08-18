Amid Facebook debate, BJP steps up pressure on parliament panel chief Tharoor

“If the platform in question is a public platform then it is the right of every Indian to express themselves on the platform irrespective of the ideology and commitment. People whose political space has shrunk in the country now want to dominate these platforms. This is not right. As far as hate speech is concerned then Rahul Gandhi had said people will hit PM Modi with sticks, is it not hate speech? Is he not instigating violence?" said Ravi Shankar Prasad, union minister for law and justice, electronics and IT and communications, at a media briefing on Tuesday.