Amid fall in COVID cases, Delhi to dismantle last Covid care centres

Delhi Disaster Management Authority has announced to dismantle last three Covid care centres in the city as cases decline. It has also removed the ₹500 fine on masks in the city
As the cases of coronavirus continue to fall in the national capital, Delhi Authorities have allowed to dismantle the last three Covid care centres in the city and focus on constant vigilance against coronavirus.
The Delhi LG has given the final nod to the decision of dismantling the Covid care centres erected on the properties of Radha Soami Satsang, Chhattarpur, Swan Kirpal, Burari, and Sant Nirankari, Burari and vacate their land.
The decision came in the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority held on 22 September. DDMA discussed the current scenario of COVID-19 in the national capital and gave nod to the removal of the covid care centre to vacate the land.
Besides this, the chairman of the DDMA, Delhi LG V K Saxena asked the expressed that the city can focus more on vaccinating its people against the virus for better protection. In the meeting, it was found that only 31.49 lakh people out of 1.33 crore beneficiaries have taken the precautionary dose till 20 September.
In addition to the dismantle of COVID care centres in the city, DMA has also uplifted the ₹500 fine on wearing masks in public places in the city. The mandatory fine was implemented in April this year to ensure the use of mask in the public amid rising cases.
Delhi LG asks for stricter vigilance ahead of upcoming festivals
With a looming threat of resurgence of COVID virus due to the upcoming festivals, Delhi LG V K Saxena has asked the authorities to tighten up vigilance.
He said that this is the peak time when people will continue to roam freely without taking any COVID precautions. “It is important to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour and to create a mass awareness among the people to follow the same," he said, according to the minutes of the meeting.
In the wake of rising covid cases in the city last year, it was decided to establish eleven covid care centres in the national capital.
Of these 11 centres, one was managed by the central government and the rest by the Delhi government. All but three centres were dismantled as the cases declined.
With the dismantling of these COVID care centres, the Delhi LG and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have given permission to hand over the land to the organisations concerned and the equipment will be sent to the hospitals where they are needed. However, the two focused on maintaining inventory in case of any adverse situation in future.
The Delhi LG and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have given their nod to handing over of land to the organisations concerned but stressed that a proper inventory be worked out regarding the equipment, said the minutes.
