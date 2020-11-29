Amid farmers' protests, PM Modi hails new farm laws

“People should know how Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer in Dhule, Maharashtra, used these new farms laws. He produced maize and decided to sell it to traders at the right price. The total amount agreed at was around ₹3.32 lakhs. He got ₹25,000 in advance. It was agreed that he will get remaining amount in 15 days but he did not get the payment. Under the new law, it is mandatory to pay within 3 days. If payment is not made, farmer can lodge complaint. He filed complaint and got his dues within few days. Whatever may be the field, the correct knowledge is an added strength for everyone," said PM Modi.