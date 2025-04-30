Amid fears over ‘military action by India’, Imran Khan warns: ‘Pakistan got all capabilities’

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned in corruption cases, warned India on Wednesday, saying, "Pakistan has got all the capabilities to give a befitting response to any Indian misadventure."

Khan's comments came after Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar claimed that Pakistan "has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24 to 36 hours..."

Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) posted his comments in a series of posts on X on Wednesday.

One of the posts read, “Being a country of 1.5 billion people, India needs to act responsibly instead of messing with a region already known as 'nuclear flashpoint.'”

"Peace is our priority, but it should not be mistaken as cowardice. Pakistan has got all the capabilities to give a befitting response to any Indian misadventure, as my government, backed by the whole nation, did in 2019," Imran Khan said.

In another post, Imran Khan took a dig at the Pakistan government run by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Khan said, "It is naive to expect any strong stance from self-serving figures like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari. They will never speak out against India because their illegal wealth and business interests lie abroad."

"They profit from foreign investments, and to protect those financial interests, they remain silent in the face of foreign aggression and baseless allegations against Pakistan. Their fear is simple: that Indian lobbies might freeze their offshore assets if they dare to speak the truth," Imran Khan alleged.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister's remarks came amid fears of a “military action by India” in the aftermat of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. The terror attack in Pahalgam is said to be the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

After the attack, tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan. India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack.