As Gadar 2 celebrates roaring success at the Box Office, it’s time for Ameesha Patel to move on to her next. The Gadar 2 actor’s next movie, Mystery Of The Tattoo, will be released on September 1. The trailer of the movie was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh.

As per the IMDB profile of the movie, the story is about an art student who establishes a bond with her therapist. However, her life takes a sinister turn as she becomes entangled in a series of perilous psychological occurrences and hallucinations. It becomes evident later on that these events were meticulously orchestrated by her neighbour, who aimed to capture a notorious murderer from the past.

Directed by Kalaiarasi Sathappan and Ganesh Mahadevan, the movie also stars Rohit Raaj, Arjun Rampal and Daisy Shah. As per the trailer, both Ameesha and Arjun will be seen in special appearances.

Mystery Of The Tattoo will mark the debut of Rohit, who used to work as a child artist in Hindi TV serials. During his teenage years, Raaj was involved in projects like Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki (2008) and Jhansi Ki Rani (2009). Another movie, Super Woman with Meera Chopra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Poonam Dhillon, is in its post-production stage.

Daisy Shah was last seen on Race 3, as long as Bollywood is concerned. However, after Race 3, she had her Gujarati debut with Gujarat 11 in 2019. She is also known for Hindi movies like Hate Story 3 and Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho.

Ameesha Patel, who was last seen on Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018, returned to the silver screen with a bang in August 2023. Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, in which she plays Deol’s wife, is creating Box Office records these days.