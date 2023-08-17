Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Amid Gadar 2 success, trailer drops for Ameesha Patel’s next movie Mystery Of The Tattoo; check release date

Amid Gadar 2 success, trailer drops for Ameesha Patel’s next movie Mystery Of The Tattoo; check release date

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Ameesha Patel's next movie, Mystery Of The Tattoo, also stars Rohit Raaj, Arjun Rampal and Daisy Shah.

Ameesha Patel in Mystery Of The Tattoo

As Gadar 2 celebrates roaring success at the Box Office, it’s time for Ameesha Patel to move on to her next. The Gadar 2 actor’s next movie, Mystery Of The Tattoo, will be released on September 1. The trailer of the movie was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh.

As Gadar 2 celebrates roaring success at the Box Office, it’s time for Ameesha Patel to move on to her next. The Gadar 2 actor’s next movie, Mystery Of The Tattoo, will be released on September 1. The trailer of the movie was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh.

As per the IMDB profile of the movie, the story is about an art student who establishes a bond with her therapist. However, her life takes a sinister turn as she becomes entangled in a series of perilous psychological occurrences and hallucinations. It becomes evident later on that these events were meticulously orchestrated by her neighbour, who aimed to capture a notorious murderer from the past.

As per the IMDB profile of the movie, the story is about an art student who establishes a bond with her therapist. However, her life takes a sinister turn as she becomes entangled in a series of perilous psychological occurrences and hallucinations. It becomes evident later on that these events were meticulously orchestrated by her neighbour, who aimed to capture a notorious murderer from the past.

Directed by Kalaiarasi Sathappan and Ganesh Mahadevan, the movie also stars Rohit Raaj, Arjun Rampal and Daisy Shah. As per the trailer, both Ameesha and Arjun will be seen in special appearances.

Directed by Kalaiarasi Sathappan and Ganesh Mahadevan, the movie also stars Rohit Raaj, Arjun Rampal and Daisy Shah. As per the trailer, both Ameesha and Arjun will be seen in special appearances.

Mystery Of The Tattoo will mark the debut of Rohit, who used to work as a child artist in Hindi TV serials. During his teenage years, Raaj was involved in projects like Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki (2008) and Jhansi Ki Rani (2009). Another movie, Super Woman with Meera Chopra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Poonam Dhillon, is in its post-production stage.

Mystery Of The Tattoo will mark the debut of Rohit, who used to work as a child artist in Hindi TV serials. During his teenage years, Raaj was involved in projects like Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki (2008) and Jhansi Ki Rani (2009). Another movie, Super Woman with Meera Chopra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Poonam Dhillon, is in its post-production stage.

Also Read: Gadar 2 vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan or Sunny Deol? Who won the race in the 5-day Box Office collection?

Daisy Shah was last seen on Race 3, as long as Bollywood is concerned. However, after Race 3, she had her Gujarati debut with Gujarat 11 in 2019. She is also known for Hindi movies like Hate Story 3 and Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho.

Also Read: Gadar 2 vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan or Sunny Deol? Who won the race in the 5-day Box Office collection?

Daisy Shah was last seen on Race 3, as long as Bollywood is concerned. However, after Race 3, she had her Gujarati debut with Gujarat 11 in 2019. She is also known for Hindi movies like Hate Story 3 and Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho.

Ameesha Patel, who was last seen on Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018, returned to the silver screen with a bang in August 2023. Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, in which she plays Deol’s wife, is creating Box Office records these days.

Ameesha Patel, who was last seen on Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018, returned to the silver screen with a bang in August 2023. Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, in which she plays Deol’s wife, is creating Box Office records these days.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.