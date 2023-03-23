Amid global banking turmoil, Govt seeks data on state-bank bond portfolios: Report3 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:22 PM IST
The bankers did not want to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media. The Ministry of Finance did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment
India has asked state-owned lenders to submit details of their bond portfolios ahead of a quarterly meeting between the government and banks this Saturday, amid the turmoil in global banks, seven bankers with direct knowledge of the matters told Reuters on Thursday.
