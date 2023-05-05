After low-cost airline Go First filed for bankruptcy, Tata Sons- owned Air India, Vistara and IndiGo have opened recruitment drive for pilots and cabin crew.
After low-cost airline Go First filed for bankruptcy, Tata Sons- owned Air India, Vistara and IndiGo have opened recruitment drive for pilots and cabin crew.
Go First which filed for bankruptcy have currently suspended operations till 15 May. Go First has about 800 cockpit crew and about 2,000 cabin crew and the bankruptcy proceedings has put their careers at risk. Go First, formerly known as Go Airlines (India) Ltd, has around 7,000 employees.
Go First which filed for bankruptcy have currently suspended operations till 15 May. Go First has about 800 cockpit crew and about 2,000 cabin crew and the bankruptcy proceedings has put their careers at risk. Go First, formerly known as Go Airlines (India) Ltd, has around 7,000 employees.
Also Read: After Go First, Lufthansa cites issue with Pratt & Whitney engine, grounds third of A220 fleet
Also Read: After Go First, Lufthansa cites issue with Pratt & Whitney engine, grounds third of A220 fleet
Speaking of Air India recruitment drive, the carrier is looking for Captains including trainers and co-pilots with A320 endorsement. The hiring drive will be held in three cities: Gurugram (4-5 May), Bengaluru (4-5 May) and Mumbai (5 May). As per the company, pilots from other Tata companies are not eligible to apply. “Candidates currently employed, must produce a ‘no objection certificate’ from their current employer, at the time of joining Air India," it added. The opening is available for A320 (Trainee Pilot, pilot in command), B777/B787 (PIC/co-pilot), B737 (PIC/Co-Pilot). Walkin interviews will also be held in Cabin Crew (Female) in Chennai and Delhi on 9 and 15 May respectively.
Speaking of Air India recruitment drive, the carrier is looking for Captains including trainers and co-pilots with A320 endorsement. The hiring drive will be held in three cities: Gurugram (4-5 May), Bengaluru (4-5 May) and Mumbai (5 May). As per the company, pilots from other Tata companies are not eligible to apply. “Candidates currently employed, must produce a ‘no objection certificate’ from their current employer, at the time of joining Air India," it added. The opening is available for A320 (Trainee Pilot, pilot in command), B777/B787 (PIC/co-pilot), B737 (PIC/Co-Pilot). Walkin interviews will also be held in Cabin Crew (Female) in Chennai and Delhi on 9 and 15 May respectively.
In Vistara, the carrier is looking for Cabin Crew, Pilots, aircraft maintenance Technicians. For aircraft maintenance technicians, candidates need to have an AME certificate or a Diploma in B1 or B2 trade with a minimum of 3 years experience on the Airbus 320. B2 candidates with an RT license will also be preferred. The interview will be held in Mumbai and Gurugram on 05-May-2023 and 07-May-2023 respectively.
In Vistara, the carrier is looking for Cabin Crew, Pilots, aircraft maintenance Technicians. For aircraft maintenance technicians, candidates need to have an AME certificate or a Diploma in B1 or B2 trade with a minimum of 3 years experience on the Airbus 320. B2 candidates with an RT license will also be preferred. The interview will be held in Mumbai and Gurugram on 05-May-2023 and 07-May-2023 respectively.
For Pilots, the line captains need minimum 5 years of experience and 500 hours in command on A320. The first officers need 750 hours total and 500 hours on type and current on A320.
For Pilots, the line captains need minimum 5 years of experience and 500 hours in command on A320. The first officers need 750 hours total and 500 hours on type and current on A320.
Speaking of IndiGo, the budget carrier is opening recruitment for the operations team. As per the tweet by IndiGo, Walk-ins will open for Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Nagpur, Pune, Ranchi, Tirupati. The company will conducting recruitment for Lead Cabin Attendant ATR in Mumbai and Kolkata, Cabin Crew (ATR) in Kolkata, Cabin Crew (Airbus) in Mumbai.
Speaking of IndiGo, the budget carrier is opening recruitment for the operations team. As per the tweet by IndiGo, Walk-ins will open for Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Nagpur, Pune, Ranchi, Tirupati. The company will conducting recruitment for Lead Cabin Attendant ATR in Mumbai and Kolkata, Cabin Crew (ATR) in Kolkata, Cabin Crew (Airbus) in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Dozens of pilots, many from crisis-hit Go First, flocked to a Tata group hotel near Delhi on Thursday for walk-in interviews with the conglomerate's Air India airline. While speaking to Reuters, a pilot said, "It is very disheartening, the airline was functioning as if everything was normal." "We have to jump ship in order to keep our flying licences current."
Meanwhile, Dozens of pilots, many from crisis-hit Go First, flocked to a Tata group hotel near Delhi on Thursday for walk-in interviews with the conglomerate's Air India airline. While speaking to Reuters, a pilot said, "It is very disheartening, the airline was functioning as if everything was normal." "We have to jump ship in order to keep our flying licences current."
Reuters also spoke with more than a dozen pilots and cabin crew at the Air India programme, which was first announced on Wednesday, and another run by sister company Vistara, all of whom declined to be named as they were still employed by Go First, the country's third-largest airline. While Air India, Vistara and the country's biggest airline IndiGo have conducted similar hiring drives in the past, the people Reuters spoke to said turnout was larger than normal.
Reuters also spoke with more than a dozen pilots and cabin crew at the Air India programme, which was first announced on Wednesday, and another run by sister company Vistara, all of whom declined to be named as they were still employed by Go First, the country's third-largest airline. While Air India, Vistara and the country's biggest airline IndiGo have conducted similar hiring drives in the past, the people Reuters spoke to said turnout was larger than normal.
Go First's CEO said earlier this week the airline is committed to its employees and is working tirelessly to get its operations back on track.
Go First's CEO said earlier this week the airline is committed to its employees and is working tirelessly to get its operations back on track.