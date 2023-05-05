Speaking of Air India recruitment drive, the carrier is looking for Captains including trainers and co-pilots with A320 endorsement. The hiring drive will be held in three cities: Gurugram (4-5 May), Bengaluru (4-5 May) and Mumbai (5 May). As per the company, pilots from other Tata companies are not eligible to apply. “Candidates currently employed, must produce a ‘no objection certificate’ from their current employer, at the time of joining Air India," it added. The opening is available for A320 (Trainee Pilot, pilot in command), B777/B787 (PIC/co-pilot), B737 (PIC/Co-Pilot). Walkin interviews will also be held in Cabin Crew (Female) in Chennai and Delhi on 9 and 15 May respectively.