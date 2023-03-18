Amid H3N2 surge, Delhi LG to chair DDMA meeting today, CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend4 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 07:04 AM IST
- Yesterday, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj issued an advisory advising children and the elderly to take special precautions.
Amid rising H3N2 influenza cases, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will chair a meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today i.e. on 18 March. In the meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Chief Secretary, Health Secretary and Other Senior officials of the Health Department will also be present.
