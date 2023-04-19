The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the country would experience a hotter-than-normal summer, warning states and UTs to make adequate preparations. The temperatures have continued to soar in the ensuing weeks, with heatwave alerts being sounded in several states. While the IMD forecasts rainfall for some areas, it will be some time yet before the mercury drops.

According to the forecast issued by the Met department on Monday afternoon, heatwave conditions are likely over isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The weather office also said that heatwave conditions likely to continue over East India during next 4 days and abate thereafter.

Amid these warning, authorities in parts of India have shut schools while some have changes timings after temperature went up more than 40 degree Celsius.

Here's the list of states where schools will remain closed or timings have been revised:

West Bengal: All educational institutions in West Bengal have been directed to remain closed from 17-Apil owing to ‘severe’ heatwave. West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement on Sunday and said all educational institutions in the state will remain closed next week. CM also urged private educational institutions to do the same during this period. She said children have been complaining of headaches and other health issues after coming back from school in the last few days.

Tripura: The Tripura government has directed government schools to remain closed till 23 April. The announcement was made by CM Dr Manik Saha. In a tweet, the CM wrote, “The heat wave across the state may cause bad impact on health of the students. In this view, the state government has decided to keep all the government-run and grant-in-aid schools closed with effect from April 18, 2023 to April 23, 2023."

Delhi: The Delhi Government issued guidelines on school preparedness for ongoing summers. As per the circular issued by the government, all schools in Delhi recognized under the directorate of education have to ensure that there is no student assembly in the schools during the afternoon shift. "All Govt/Govt aided/Pvt unaided schools recognized under the Directorate of Education will have to ensure availability of drinking water to students in the schools. Students should be given water breaks during classes," the circular mentioned. The Directorate of Education also stated that the schools have to sensitize students to cover their heads during day time.

Patna: With Patna recording the temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius, the highest this season, the district administration issued an order directing all schools to wind up classes by 10.45 am from 19 April. An order issued by Patna District Magistrate Chandra Sekhar Singh said, "The district administration prohibits academic activities for all classes (including pre-schools and anganwadi centers) after 10.45 am in all schools of the district." "The school authorities are hereby directed to reschedule their timings of academic activities in conformity of the order, which will come into force from April 19," it stated.

Meghalaya: Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district administration has ordered that schools be closed for three days from Wednesday due to soaring temperatures. The order came in the wake of the mercury levels soaring above 37 degrees Celsius in the district, and even touching 40 degrees Celsius in the plains. "In view of the massive surge in temperatures and to ensure the well-being of the students, teachers and staffers, I have declared that all primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the district be shut from April 19-21," Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani told PTI. He said that night schools, however, will remain functional.

Jharkhand: As per India Today report, timings of schools in Jharkhand have been revised. Students from classes up to 5th std will be conducted from 7 am-11 am while for 6th-12th std classes will continue until 12 pm.

Odisha: The temperature in at least 29 places in Odisha recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, with Baripada and Jharsuguda boiling at 44.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The intense heat has prompted the government to shut all schools and anganwadi centres on 19-20 April , an order as cited by PTI has stated.

(With inputs from agencies)