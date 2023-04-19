Delhi: The Delhi Government issued guidelines on school preparedness for ongoing summers. As per the circular issued by the government, all schools in Delhi recognized under the directorate of education have to ensure that there is no student assembly in the schools during the afternoon shift. "All Govt/Govt aided/Pvt unaided schools recognized under the Directorate of Education will have to ensure availability of drinking water to students in the schools. Students should be given water breaks during classes," the circular mentioned. The Directorate of Education also stated that the schools have to sensitize students to cover their heads during day time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}