Uttarakhand Met department issues 'alert' for possible inundation of low-lying areas, landslides in hilly areas. Details1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Following continuous rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand, Met Department on Tuesday issued an alert regarding possible inundation of low-lying areas and landslides in hilly areas, an official statement said.
Following continuous rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand the Met Department on Tuesday issued an alert regarding possible inundation of low-lying areas and landslides in hilly areas, an official statement said.
Earlier on Monday, Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (STRF), continuously working in the Haridwar district for the rescue of people stranded in submerged houses in flooded areas of Haridwar, rescued a pregnant woman and a small girl from Laksar.
According to officials, SDRF, and state police immediately reached the spot after receiving information about a small girl, and a pregnant woman, who was having labour pain in a house submerged due to waterlogging in Laksar police station, Adarsh Nagar of district Haridwar."
"Both, the girl and the pregnant woman were brought to a safe place by raft with full caution. After that, they were taken to the hospital by ambulance," they said.
Apart from this, other people, trapped, were also rescued and taken to a safer place by rafts.
Amid the persistent rainfall and a breach in the Sonali River dam have raised a threat of floods in the Laksar town of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district.
(With inputs from ANI)