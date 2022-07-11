In another development, a red alert was issued for eight districts in Telangana namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and the capital city Hyderabad. According to reports, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday ordered the top officials to take immediate measures to prevent the loss of lives in the wake of the weather department's warning against incessant heavy rains in the state for two more days. Additionally, The Chief Minister announced that all schools and colleges will remain closed for three days from Monday to Wednesday as part of the preliminary measures.