A red alert was issued for eight districts in Telangana namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and the capital city Hyderabad
In the wake of heavy rains battering several parts of the state, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting on Sunday with the district collectors to review the measures taken to deal with the situation. Heavy rains battered Ahmedabad on Sunday, leading to a rise in the water level of some rivers which caused inundation in various low-lying areas causing a flood-like situation. Nearly 700 people were evacuated and taken to safe spots as the rescue operations continued on Sunday.
In addition to this, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation decided to keep schools and colleges closed in Ahmedabad today, even as heavy rains battered various districts including Valsad, Navsari, Tapi and others. Notably, Paldi, Vasana, and Ellis Bridge areas received the maximum rainfall of 241.3 mm.
Currently, the rain has stopped in some areas, however, there is waterlogging in Ahmedabad, Paldi, Bodakdev, Usmanpura, and Jodhpur. Five underpasses have been closed. A part of a bridge collapsed due to incessant heavy rainfall in Chhota Udaipur on Sunday. Auranga river overflowed and a floods-like situation was also seen in low-lying areas in the Valsad district due to heavy rainfall. The NDRF teams and local administration were busy carrying out relief and rescue works in the area.
In another development, a red alert was issued for eight districts in Telangana namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and the capital city Hyderabad. According to reports, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday ordered the top officials to take immediate measures to prevent the loss of lives in the wake of the weather department's warning against incessant heavy rains in the state for two more days. Additionally, The Chief Minister announced that all schools and colleges will remain closed for three days from Monday to Wednesday as part of the preliminary measures.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with top officials at Pragathi Bhavan and inquired about the condition of water in the state's ponds, ponds, dams and reservoirs in the wake of heavy rains and instructions have been issued to the higher authorities about the protection measures to be taken in the low-lying areas and flood-prone areas.
