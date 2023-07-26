Rain lashed parts of the national capital during wee hours on Wednesday morning. Parts of the city such as ITO got waterlogged causing traffic snarls and hinderance in traffic movement. Parts of Delhi-NCR region including Noida and Ghaziabad experienced heavy rainfall early in the morning.

As per latest updates, the Noida Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory stating the roads where traffic movement is slow due to waterlogging.

As per the traffic police, Traffic is moving slowly at the following places due to rain water-logging in Kulesara, Noida-Dadri Road, Labor Chowk, Expo Mart Roundabout Underpass, Village Shahberi, GIP Marg Sector-38.

It further added that the traffic policemen are engaged in normalizing the traffic and also issued helpline number.