Monsoon rains: Heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR causes waterlogging and traffic snarls. Noida Traffic Police issue advisory for slow traffic movement due to waterlogging. Water level of Yamuna River and Hindon River rises, causing flooding in low-lying areas.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rain lashed parts of the national capital during wee hours on Wednesday morning. Parts of the city such as ITO got waterlogged causing traffic snarls and hinderance in traffic movement. Parts of Delhi-NCR region including Noida and Ghaziabad experienced heavy rainfall early in the morning.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rain lashed parts of the national capital during wee hours on Wednesday morning. Parts of the city such as ITO got waterlogged causing traffic snarls and hinderance in traffic movement. Parts of Delhi-NCR region including Noida and Ghaziabad experienced heavy rainfall early in the morning.
As per latest updates, the Noida Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory stating the roads where traffic movement is slow due to waterlogging.
As per latest updates, the Noida Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory stating the roads where traffic movement is slow due to waterlogging.
As per the traffic police, Traffic is moving slowly at the following places due to rain water-logging in Kulesara, Noida-Dadri Road, Labor Chowk, Expo Mart Roundabout Underpass, Village Shahberi, GIP Marg Sector-38.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the traffic police, Traffic is moving slowly at the following places due to rain water-logging in Kulesara, Noida-Dadri Road, Labor Chowk, Expo Mart Roundabout Underpass, Village Shahberi, GIP Marg Sector-38.
It further added that the traffic policemen are engaged in normalizing the traffic and also issued helpline number.
All schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Wednesday due to rain and waterlogging, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said. "Due to rains and waterlogging, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has ordered closure of all schools up to Class 12 for today," District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said.
All schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Wednesday due to rain and waterlogging, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said. "Due to rains and waterlogging, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has ordered closure of all schools up to Class 12 for today," District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said.
Meanwhile, the Yamuna River's water level remains just a few centimeters below the danger mark in the national capital, ANI reported. Due to a rise in the water level of Hindon river , the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged due to which many vehicles were stuck in Noida on Tuesday. Several houses were also submerged in the low-lying areas in Noida due to the swelling of the river. Around 350 cars of online cab aggregator Ola parked at a dump yard in Greater Noida were submerged as water overflowing from the swollen Hindon river entered the low-lying area, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, the Yamuna River's water level remains just a few centimeters below the danger mark in the national capital, ANI reported. Due to a rise in the water level of Hindon river , the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged due to which many vehicles were stuck in Noida on Tuesday. Several houses were also submerged in the low-lying areas in Noida due to the swelling of the river. Around 350 cars of online cab aggregator Ola parked at a dump yard in Greater Noida were submerged as water overflowing from the swollen Hindon river entered the low-lying area, news agency PTI reported.
On Monday, bodies of two boys who went missing after slipping into the deep waters of the Hindon river in Ghaziabad were pulled out.
On Monday, bodies of two boys who went missing after slipping into the deep waters of the Hindon river in Ghaziabad were pulled out.