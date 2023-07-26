Meanwhile, the Yamuna River's water level remains just a few centimeters below the danger mark in the national capital, ANI reported. Due to a rise in the water level of Hindon river , the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged due to which many vehicles were stuck in Noida on Tuesday. Several houses were also submerged in the low-lying areas in Noida due to the swelling of the river. Around 350 cars of online cab aggregator Ola parked at a dump yard in Greater Noida were submerged as water overflowing from the swollen Hindon river entered the low-lying area, news agency PTI reported.