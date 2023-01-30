Amid heavy snowfall and inclement weather conditions in J&K, the University of Kashmir has postponed all postgraduate, engineering and other examinations scheduled for today i.e. on 30 January.

While speaking to news agency ANI, The Controller of Examinations, University of Kashmir announced that the fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately later.

“All PG, engineering & other examinations scheduled to be held on Jan 30, 2023 (Monday) postponed in view of inclement weather conditions. Fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately later: Controller Examinations, University of Kashmir," he said.

Srinagar received fresh snowfall on Monday morning as the mercury dropped to a minimum of -2 degrees celsius on Sunday night.

Srinagar and the nearby areas were covered in a thick blanket of snow due to which the local traffic and the normal life of the area got affected, according to some locals. Train services on the Baramulla-Banihal route were suspended due to accumulation of snow on the tracks, they added. Not just this, the many flight were also impacted.

Director of Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh Rishi informed the public through a tweet regarding the flight delays and advised the passengers to check the status of their flights to avoid inconvenience.

All flights have been delayed due to continuous snowfall, Srinagar airport director Kuldeep Singh Rishi has informed. The visibility is only 200 metres, he added. To avoid inconvenience and congestion, passengers have been asked to check the status of the flight before coming to the airport, Rishi said.

Speaking of future prediction, the meteorological department has predicted heavy snowfall, and rains with thunderstorm in the plains of Jammu, over the next 12 hours. Expect gradual decrease in the precipitation from Monday night, it said.

While talking to ANI, a local of Srinagar said, "The Srinagar snowfall makes us thrilled and also is the source of our income. A lot of tourists visit this place because of the snowfall and through them, we can earn a living."

"Though the weather department said that a snowfall would continue and there are also chances of rain, these can also change with the weather," added Muarif.

Another local stated, "We are excited to witness the beautiful snowfall and also because it is the time to earn. There is a programme in Sher-e-Kashmir today but people would face many problems going there because the roads are blocked because of the heavy snowfall. Due to this, it becomes difficult for cars and also for any person to walk on the road."

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the National flag in Srinagar at the party office in Srinagar to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The tricolour was hoisted in the presence of party MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when the chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent -- began on December 21 last year. While it ends on January 30, the cold wave continues even after with a 20-day-long 'Chillai Khurd' and a 10-day-long 'Chillai Bachha' following it.

(With inputs from ANI)