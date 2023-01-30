Amid heavy snowfall in J&K, all exams scheduled for today stays postponed. Details here3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 12:49 PM IST
The Controller of Examinations, University of Kashmir announced that the fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately later.
Amid heavy snowfall and inclement weather conditions in J&K, the University of Kashmir has postponed all postgraduate, engineering and other examinations scheduled for today i.e. on 30 January.
