Have you ever wondered if you could buy your travel ticket at the same price that you were offered the first time you checked it's price? Amid high airfares during festive season, SpiceJet re-introduced 'SpiceLock', a service which allows passengers to lock their desired fare for 48 hours.
Have you ever wondered if you could buy your travel ticket at the same price that you were offered the first time you checked it's price? Amid high airfares during festive season, SpiceJet re-introduced 'SpiceLock', a service which allows passengers to lock their desired fare for 48 hours.
After two years' hiatus, festivals this year are being celebrated on a large scale.
After two years' hiatus, festivals this year are being celebrated on a large scale.
As per SpiceJet's official press release in September, “The fare locking service enables customers to reserve bookings so that the selected flight doesn't sell out and the fare doesn't go up while they finalize their travel plans."
As per SpiceJet's official press release in September, “The fare locking service enables customers to reserve bookings so that the selected flight doesn't sell out and the fare doesn't go up while they finalize their travel plans."
It also allows passengers to lock fares for 48 hours without sharing the passenger’s name. As per release, the offer can also be availed by sharing the passenger's name.
It also allows passengers to lock fares for 48 hours without sharing the passenger’s name. As per release, the offer can also be availed by sharing the passenger's name.
The service is valid on both domestic and international flights. It is applicable for flights where the travel date is at least 7 days from booking date on the domestic sectors and 15 days for international flights.
The service is valid on both domestic and international flights. It is applicable for flights where the travel date is at least 7 days from booking date on the domestic sectors and 15 days for international flights.
To avail this service, passengers who wish to share their names need to may a nominal amount of ₹99 and ₹149 for domestic and international flights respectively.
To avail this service, passengers who wish to share their names need to may a nominal amount of ₹99 and ₹149 for domestic and international flights respectively.
Passengers who wish to lock fares for 48 hours without sharing the passenger’s name need to pay ₹199 for domestic flight and ₹249 for international flights.
Passengers who wish to lock fares for 48 hours without sharing the passenger’s name need to pay ₹199 for domestic flight and ₹249 for international flights.
How to opt for SpiceLock service:
How to opt for SpiceLock service:
1. Opt for "Hold my Fare" on search result page
1. Opt for "Hold my Fare" on search result page
2. Select the preferred hold fare option - With Name / Without Name
2. Select the preferred hold fare option - With Name / Without Name
3. Pay applicable fees to hold the fare for 48 Hours
3. Pay applicable fees to hold the fare for 48 Hours
4. Confirm booking and payments via "Manage my booking option" within 48 hours of locking the fare.
4. Confirm booking and payments via "Manage my booking option" within 48 hours of locking the fare.
Earlier, the civil aviation ministry had removed the price cap imposed on domestic airfares from 31 August, after a span of approximately 27 months. With this, airlines were now free to decide what to charge passengers post 31 August.
Earlier, the civil aviation ministry had removed the price cap imposed on domestic airfares from 31 August, after a span of approximately 27 months. With this, airlines were now free to decide what to charge passengers post 31 August.
"The decision to remove air fare caps has been taken after careful analysis of daily demand and prices of air turbine fuel (ATF). Stabilisation has set in and we are certain that the sector is poised for growth in domestic traffic in the near future," Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted today while attaching an order copy.
"The decision to remove air fare caps has been taken after careful analysis of daily demand and prices of air turbine fuel (ATF). Stabilisation has set in and we are certain that the sector is poised for growth in domestic traffic in the near future," Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted today while attaching an order copy.
Jet fuel prices also came down during the last few weeks after jumping to record levels, primarily due to the Russia-Ukraine war that began on 24 February. The government, in a rare move, had regulated airfares by imposing a minimum and maximum band based on the flight's duration to prevent ticket prices from spiking due to pent-up demand arising from an easing of restrictions on air travel.
Jet fuel prices also came down during the last few weeks after jumping to record levels, primarily due to the Russia-Ukraine war that began on 24 February. The government, in a rare move, had regulated airfares by imposing a minimum and maximum band based on the flight's duration to prevent ticket prices from spiking due to pent-up demand arising from an easing of restrictions on air travel.
Meanwhile, Indian airlines carried nearly 1.04 crore domestic passengers in September, marginally higher than the traffic registered in August amid rising travel demand. Data released by aviation regulator DGCA showed that domestic air passenger volume grew 46.54 per cent to 1.034 crore (103.55 lakh) in September compared to the year-ago period.
Meanwhile, Indian airlines carried nearly 1.04 crore domestic passengers in September, marginally higher than the traffic registered in August amid rising travel demand. Data released by aviation regulator DGCA showed that domestic air passenger volume grew 46.54 per cent to 1.034 crore (103.55 lakh) in September compared to the year-ago period.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.