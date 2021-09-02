Kerala school reopening: The Kerala government has decided to set up an expert panel to study the present pandemic situation and see whether schools can be reopened, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

State Education Minister V Sivankutty said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the high-level committee monitoring the Covid situation would take a final decision on the school reopening.

"The Education Department is contemplating to set up a suitable expert panel to submit a report to know whether the circumstances in the state are all right to reopen the schools," he said.

Also, the education department would prepare a project report detailing which classes can be reopened in the initial phase, what facilities can be ensured for the safety of children in the coronavirus situation and so on, the report said.

Both the reports would be submitted to the Chief Minister and the high level Covid committee, who would take a final decision on the reopening of schools.

For the past two years, classes for school students have been conducted online.

The decision to set up a panel comes at a time when the southern state has been recording highest number of daily infection cases in the country. For the last few days, the state has been recording over 30,000 cases - over 60% of all cases in the country.

On Wednesday, Kerala recorded 32,803 new cases, and 21,610 recoveries, taking total tally of active cases to 2,29,912. The state reported 173 deaths and 38,38,614 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate stood at 18.76%.

Among the 14 districts of the state, Thrissur recorded the highest with 4,425 cases followed by Ernakulam (4,324), Kozhikode (3,251), Malappuram (3,099), Kollam (2,663), Thiruvananthapuram (2,579), Palakkad (2,309), Kottayam (2,263), Alappuzha (1,975), Kannur (1,657), Pathanamthitta (1,363), Wayanad (1,151) and Idukki (1,130).

