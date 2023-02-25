Amid Hindenburg Row, Adani Group seeks land for SEZ, township from Gujarat govt
While responding to a query raised by Aam Aadmi Party's Jamjodhpur MLA Hemant Ahir, CM Patel, who handles the revenue portfolio, said the group had sought 93,900 square metres of land in Khodiyar village in Ahmedabad and Dantali village in Gandhinagar.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel informed the State Assembly that the Gautam Adani group has sought 94,000 square metres of 'gauchar' (grazing land) and non-arable land from the state government in order to build a township and special economic zone.
