Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel informed the State Assembly that the Gautam Adani group has sought 94,000 square metres of 'gauchar' (grazing land) and non-arable land from the state government in order to build a township and special economic zone.

While responding to a query raised by Aam Aadmi Party's Jamjodhpur MLA Hemant Ahir, CM Patel, who handles the revenue portfolio, said the group had sought 93,900 square metres of land in Khodiyar village in Ahmedabad and Dantali village in Gandhinagar.

In his written reply, Patel also informed the House that the Adani Group had sought this land in exchange for its own plots of equal area in these villages.

It has also sought 202 square metres of non-arable land in Jaspur village in Gandhinagar without this exchange mechanism, the CM said.

The CM added that the company wants land in Ahmedabad district to "develop a Special Economic Zone as part of its state-of-the-art township" while land in Gandhinagar district has been sought for the purpose of a township.

On January 24, Hindenburg released a research report on Adani Group, which claimed it of doing “stock manipulation and accounting fraud" for more than ten years. In its report, Hindenburg claimed that Adani Group was involved in "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme." Know about all the major events that have unfolded in one month in the Adani-Hindenburg row

These demands are pending with the state government, Patel added.

The Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the ruling party on Friday presented a ₹3.01 lakh crore budget, which among other things provides for doubling of insurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and a 91 per cent increase in capital expenditure.

State Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai presented the budget for 2023-24, which proposed no new taxes, in the Assembly on the second day of the Budget Session.

As per the budget, the outlay for capital expenditure was increased 91 per cent. Against ₹38,052 crore last fiscal, this budget provides for a capital expenditure of ₹72,509 crore.

This was the first budget of the new BJP government headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel which took office in December after elections. The Budget also proposed a slew of schemes, some of which were part of the BJP's poll promises. Desai announced the doubling of insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya-MA (PMJAY-MA) scheme to ₹10 lakh from ₹5 lakh. While PM JAY is popularly known as Ayushman Bharat, MA stands for Mukhyamantri Amrutam scheme which was merged with the Centre's PM-JAY by the state government.

Apart from this, ₹500 crore has also been allotted for providing two cooking gas cylinders free every year to 39 lakh families under Ujjwala Yojna. The estimates for the financial year 2023-24 show a surplus of ₹916.87 crore, the finance minister had said.

(With inputs from agencies)